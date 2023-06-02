Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening June 2-5

Attend a free horse and carriage ride, a Queer Art Walk exhibition, a vintage and handmade fair, feed the Bison or the Jurassic World Live Tour.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, attend one of many events taking place in the Inland Northwest to kick off the first month of summer.

Sunny weather and temperatures in the 80s are expected for this weekend.

Some of the events you could attend include a free horse and carriage ride downtown, a Queer Art Walk exhibition, and a vintage and handmade fair. You can also take your kids to feed bison or to the Jurassic World Live Tour show.

Here's the full list of events:

Wheatland Bank free horse and carriage rides

Horse and carriage rides will clip along starting Friday, June 2.

Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park from a horse-drawn carriage with family and friends.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides is offering free horse and carriage rides on Friday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The pick-up is inside Riverfront Park on Locust Lane, next to the SkyRide entrance and across from Wheatland Bank. There will be no rides on Friday, June 23, the weekend of Hoopfest.

Each ride lasts approximately eight to 10 minutes. The carriage can comfortably hold up to eight adults. Pick-up is at 250 N Wall Street, across from Wheatland Bank in Spokane.

The MAC ArtFest Spokane

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's (MAC) 38th annual ArtFest, a three-day celebration of art and fine craft, is taking place this weekend.

Bring your family to enjoy live music and Make-it-Art Kids’ projects. Find a wide variety of paintings, photography, ceramics and jewelry from local artists.

You will also enjoy your favorite food trucks, Brick West Beer and Townshend Wines in the beer garden.

Entrance is free. Click here for more details.

Spokane Queer Art Walk

Queer Art Walk 2023 is back for the celebration of LGBTQIA+ expression through art.

Queer Art Walk was founded in 2019 by a group of local artists, with the mission to uplift LGBTQIA+ voices and celebrate a historically marginalized group through art.

The citywide event in Spokane was the first of its kind in Washington. The idea was conceived by former Spokane arts commissioner Andrew Whitver and supported by a group of volunteers.

Save the date and attend the event from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, June 2. A full list of events and venues can be found here.

CDA Pride in the Park

This Saturday, attend the Coeur d'Alene Pride in the Park community event celebrating diversity and building a stronger and more unified community for all.

During the event, people will enjoy food, entertainment and an area for community resources and local businesses to share their information with the community.

The event is free and takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair is back at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday attend the fair to find hundreds of vintage and handmade wares. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $10 per person and is good for both days. Children 12 and under enter free. Parking is free. Admission tickets are available for purchase on Friday, June 3rd, from 3-5 p.m. at the Spokane Fairgrounds ticket windows and throughout the operating hours of The Farm Chicks Fair, June 4 and 5, and only cash is accepted.

Come Feed the Bison

Win-Tur Bison Farm tours are Friday and Saturday, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

Reservations are required. The tour includes the farm history, a brief talk on Bison (American Buffalo) and a Q&A session. Everyone will get an opportunity to meet, greet and hand-feed the bison.

The cost for the tour is $7 for adults and $6 for seniors and kids. To get tickets, click here.

Gifts, souvenirs, jewelry, and more are available at the gift shop. People can also reserve tours for special groups, bus tours, and field trips.

Win-Tur Bison Farm is located at 4742 Highway 231, seven miles south of Springdale and one hour northwest of downtown Spokane.

Jurassic World Live Tour

The Jurassic World Live Tour is back at the Spokane Arena for five action performances from June 2-4, 2023.

The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take center stage.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also find Bumpy, the friendly and food-motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Tickets are on sale and range from $24 to $77.

Farmer markets this weekend:

Emerson-Garfield Farmers' Market

This Friday, June 2 attend the Emerson-Garfield Farmers’ Market, a seasonal weekly marketplace featuring around two dozen regional and neighborhood vendors.

The market aims to bring fresh, healthy, affordable goods that are locally grown or produced to the residents of Emerson-Garfield as well as all those who pass through our up-and-coming neighborhood.

The market takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 2310 North Monroe, in Spokane.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market

Attend the Fifth Spokane Valley Farmers Market every Friday, from June 2nd to Sept. 15.

The market takes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2426 N. Discovery Pl in Spokane Valley.

People will find fresh fruits and vegetables, sweets, food vendors, handmade crafts, candles and more.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.