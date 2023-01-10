Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Spokane

The Jurassic World Live Tour will take place at the Spokane Arena for five action performances from June 2-4, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Spokane this summer.

The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take the center stage.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also find Bumpy, the friendly and food-motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Fans' favorite more than 40 feet Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex will also take the center stage. The Jurassic World Live Tour will take place at the Spokane Arena for five action-packed performances from June 2-4, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketsWest.com or visit the venue box office during open hours on event days.

