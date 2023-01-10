Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing

The city will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday.

The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.

Participants of the town hall will discuss many topics surrounding rental housing, including the following:

How do rental housing issues affect you as a landlord or tenant?

What types of housing choices would better meet the community’s needs?

What are the most important steps our City should take to improve rental housing availability?

What policies should be considered by the local government to improve rental housing for all stakeholders?

The meeting will take place at the Northeast Community Center, located at 4001 N. Cook St., or via Zoom. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m.

During the meeting, council members Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton will facilitate the conversation. Mayor Nadine Woodward will also participate in the discussion.

Community members can also provide written feedback through the City Council’s website. For additional information, contact Shae Blackwell in the Council Office at (509) 828-0123 or by email at sblackwell@spokanecity.org.

