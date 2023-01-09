City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor

This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project.

The vote on the settlement passed unanimously.

This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter sent to Mayor Nadine Woodward, Contractor Mike Reilly said tools and equipment were either stolen or damaged. Workers had cars broken into and some were even threatened with knives. A porta potty was also set on fire. Reilly reportedly spent $2,800 a week addressing the vandalism, which delayed the project.

Reilly warned the mayor that the project would not be done on time or on budget unless the city did something about the camp. He added that many employees didn't want to continue working on the project because of the ongoing issues.

