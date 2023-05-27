Bogus Basin summer operations begin June 23

From free concerts and yoga, to Idaho's only mountain coaster and downhill biking, there are plenty of activities for all ages coming to Bogus Basin this summer.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin on Saturday announced its 80th anniversary summer operations will begin in late June, with a jam-packed schedule of events and activities planned for the popular spot.

Starting Friday, June 23, those visiting the mountain recreation area are invited to experience the summer season seven days a week. Bogus Basin offers activities for all ages, ranging from the Glade Runner mountain coaster, to music and beverages on the mountain.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Bogus Basin’s 2023 summer season and continued celebration of 80 years in the community," Skier Services Director Jamie Zolber said. "This summer, there will be no shortage of opportunities for guests to connect with nature, create lasting memories, and enjoy all that the area has to offer.”

Information on activities, events and opportunities throughout the summer are included below:

Music on the Mountain: Free concerts every other Saturday between June 24 and Sept. 2.

Music on the Patio: Free weekend performances from local artists in the sunshine at Bogus Basin. Presented by Ninkasi Brewing Company, Music on the Patio runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Yoga on the Mountain: All summer long, yoga enthusiasts can enjoy free 60-minute sessions on Thursday evenings, Saturday mornings and Sunday mornings. Participants of all levels are invited to bring their mat or towel to the front of the Main J.R. Simplot Lodge.

Community Race Series: Compete on the trails cross-country mountain biking, downhill mountain biking and trail running. Registration information and dates can be found by clicking here.

Guided Nature Hikes: Hike one of Bogus Basin's multi-use trails on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 2 to 3.5-mile hikes take participants from the top of the mountain down to the base for $25 per person.

The Glade Runner: A fan favorite, Idaho's only mountain coaster takes visitors along "4,330 feet of high speed, twisting and turning, screaming and cheering through the woods!" The coaster will operate daily. To purchase passes and view pricing, click here.

More activities: Bogus Basin's climbing wall, bungee trampoline, gem panning, summer tubing and more will operate daily above the City of Trees. Click here to learn more about the family-friendly events.

Morning Star Express or Deer Point Express chairlift: The scenic chairlift rides give visitors a load of options, including hikes, tours or simply a relaxing time atop Bogus Basin. The lifts also can be used for scenic rides and bike transport. The Deer Point Express chairlift will operate only on weekends.

Bogus Basin will also open a new aerial adventure course on July 1. The Basin Gravity Park is also a well-known experience for those interested in a downhill biking park.

For more information on purchasing summer season passes and summer operations at Bogus Basin, click here.

