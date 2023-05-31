New record Idaho tiger trout catch almost doubles previous state record

Kody King reeled in the 29-inch, 8.47-pound fish in Montpelier Reservoir.

MONTPELIER, Idaho — A man fishing near his home in Montpelier easily set a new certified-weight Idaho record for tiger trout last Thursday.

Kody King landed a 29-inch trout that weighed in at 8.47 pounds in Montpelier Reservoir. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the previous certified weight record for a tiger trout caught in Gem State waters was 4.8 pounds, which Gatlynn Mayes caught in 2020 from Becker Pond.

Tiger trout are a hybrid of brown trout and brook trout. They're produced in fish hatcheries and stocked in a few select waters around Idaho, IDFG said in a news release. The department also said they are occasionally stocked as predators "to help take advantage of overpopulated smaller fishes such as yellow perch or shiners."

IDFG posts historical stocking records for tiger trout and other species on its website. To learn where you can catch a particular kind of fish, go to that link, then filter by species.

Watch more Local News: