Professional Bull Riders show back at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PBR) is coming back to Spokane for a fun night.

For the third time in league history, the PBR tour is returning to the Spokane Arena on Jan. 14, 2023, with the PBR Spokane Classic.



The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Spokane Classic begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Spokane Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

All 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the top 10 will then advance to the championship round, where they will attempt one final bull to be crowned the event champion.

Thor Hoefer, one of the riders competing in the event said Saturday's event is going to be thrilling.

"We have 2000-pound bull up on against 150-pound guys," Hoefer said. "I am looking for a lot of rides."

Hoefer said the last event he attend with the PBR in Kentucky, they have 36 qualified riders.

"That was incredible to see," Hoefer said. "The guys are feeling very good and the bull power here in Spokane is incredible."

Hoefer said bull fans will also see qualified bulls in the arena.

Ticket costs start at $17. Click here for tickets and more information.

