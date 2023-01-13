'Music lovers heaven' | Spokane Public Radio to host record sale fundraiser

Those who have music, movies or other materials are invited to donate to the fundraiser sale.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is hosting a fundraiser record sale for two days in February.

Music lovers will be able to dig into thousands of records, CDs, DVDs, tapes and other items from the collection. The collection includes music from all genres.

The sale will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

Proceeds from the record sale will go benefit KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ, which serve as the Inland Northwest’s source for NPR, BBC, local news and a variety of national and local music programs. Proceeds will also go towards events that promote the arts in the region.

Those who have music, movies, or other materials are invited to donate to the fundraiser sale. Here is how:

Drop off your gently used media and equipment items at the SPR, at 1229 N. Monroe St on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Wednesday, February 8.

Record donations are also accepted on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1229 N. Monroe St.

The CenterPlace is located at 2426 N. Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley.

For information about the event and donation guidelines, visit the SPR website here.

