Spokane's Lunar New Year takes place Jan. 28

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane United We Stand alongside the Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel is bringing a Lunar New Year Celebration to the Spokane Convention Center on Jan. 28.

After having major success with past Lunar New Year Celebration's, the 2023 event will be bigger and better than ever.

Taking place at the Spokane Convention Center, attendees can expect Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders food, artists, and live cultural experiences throughout the event.

Fireworks will round out the event at 7 p.m. to ring in the Year of the Rabbit.

“It is incredible to see how supportive and engaging the Spokane Community was at our 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration. We heard the people loud and clear and we are incredibly excited to bring the celebrations back for the second year in a row! It is our hope at any of our events that we can offer a place where the greater Spokane community has an opportunity to share-in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage, and what better way to do it than with food and fireworks” said Vina Cathcart, the event committee co-chair.

The event will offer $20,000 in giveaways and door prizes for guests to enter to win. The first 500 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with New Year's goodies.

Event Details:

Date: Jan. 28

Time: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. firework kickoff

Location: Spokane Convention Center

Price: Free for all ages

For more details click here.

