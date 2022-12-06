Spokane Indians debut 2023 promotional events for fans

The Spokane Indians announced Tuesday their 2023 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game schedule is filled with themed games that fans don't want to miss.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced Tuesday their 2023 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game schedule will have themed games that will vary from night to night.

From Fireworks nights to Family Feast Nights, game attendees have lots of exciting summer games to look forward to.

Fans of the Spokane Indians will see the return of the MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment and partake in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (Saturday, July 8th) and Marvel Super Hero Night (Saturday, August 19th).

Other fan favorites during the upcoming 2023 season include Star Wars Night, Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, Pride Night, Bark in the Park Night, and Dollars in Your Dog Nights.

The Indians kick off their upcoming season at home with Opening Night Fireworks when they match up against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th.

2023 Firework Nights:

Tuesday, April 11th

Friday, April 28th

Friday, May 12th

Friday, June 16th

Saturday, June 17th

Friday, June 23rd

Tuesday, July 4th

Friday, July 7th

Friday, July 21st

Saturday, July 22nd

Friday, August 11th

Saturday, August 12th

Friday, August 18th

Saturday, August 19th

Friday, September 1st

Saturday, September 2nd

Sunday, September 3rd

2023 Family Feast Nights:

Saturday, April 29th

Saturday, May 13th

Wednesday, June 21st

Wednesday, July 19th

Wednesday, August 16th

2023 Storybook Princess Nights:

Saturday, April 15th

Saturday, May 27th

Saturday, June 24th

Saturday, July 22nd

Saturday, August 12th

2023 Bark in the Park Nights:

Tuesday, May 9th

Tuesday, June 13th

Tuesday, July 18th

Tuesday, August 8th

Tuesday, August 29th

You can view the full 2023 promotional schedule here.

