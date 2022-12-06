Spokane Indians debut 2023 promotional events for fans

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced Tuesday their 2023 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game schedule will have themed games that will vary from night to night.
From Fireworks nights to Family Feast Nights, game attendees have lots of exciting summer games to look forward to.
Fans of the Spokane Indians will see the return of the MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment and partake in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (Saturday, July 8th) and Marvel Super Hero Night (Saturday, August 19th).
Other fan favorites during the upcoming 2023 season include Star Wars Night, Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, Pride Night, Bark in the Park Night, and Dollars in Your Dog Nights.
The Indians kick off their upcoming season at home with Opening Night Fireworks when they match up against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th.
2023 Firework Nights:
- Tuesday, April 11th
- Friday, April 28th
- Friday, May 12th
- Friday, June 16th
- Saturday, June 17th
- Friday, June 23rd
- Tuesday, July 4th
- Friday, July 7th
- Friday, July 21st
- Saturday, July 22nd
- Friday, August 11th
- Saturday, August 12th
- Friday, August 18th
- Saturday, August 19th
- Friday, September 1st
- Saturday, September 2nd
- Sunday, September 3rd
2023 Family Feast Nights:
- Saturday, April 29th
- Saturday, May 13th
- Wednesday, June 21st
- Wednesday, July 19th
- Wednesday, August 16th
2023 Storybook Princess Nights:
- Saturday, April 15th
- Saturday, May 27th
- Saturday, June 24th
- Saturday, July 22nd
- Saturday, August 12th
2023 Bark in the Park Nights:
- Tuesday, May 9th
- Tuesday, June 13th
- Tuesday, July 18th
- Tuesday, August 8th
- Tuesday, August 29th
You can view the full 2023 promotional schedule here.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.