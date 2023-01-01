Lunar New Year celebrations taking place in Spokane this weekend

The Shadle Park Library and the Spokane Chinese Association are hosting some events this weekend to celebrate the 'Year of the Rabbit.'

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in China, and it is also celebrated in other countries worldwide by many cultures. This year, the celebration begins on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Each lunar year is tied to one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac and this year is the 'Year of the Rabbit.' In Spokane celebrations are starting on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Shadle Park Library and the Spokane Chinese Association are hosting some events this weekend.

Shadle Park Library will be hosting an event on Saturday, Jan. 14. Activities include a dragon dance, cooking demonstrations for dumplings and sushi, and kids' activities. The event is free and the Shadle Park Library is located at 2111 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane.

Activities time schedule:

Lunar New Year storytime and activities at 10 a.m.

Dragon dance at 11 a.m.

Dumpling cooking demonstration at 12 p.m.

How to make sushi on a budget! Presented by students a part of Spokane Public Schools Culinary Program at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Spokane Chinese Association is inviting the community to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year celebration at the Fox.

The evening show will feature traditional Chinese folk dances, Chinese Choir, Taichi, Peking Opera, Lion Dance, Chinese music and Instruments, and more.

A free admission culture fair with many family activities- Chinese calligraphy & painting, Lunar New Year photo booth, cuisine sampling, and many cultural booths.

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, is located at 1001 West Sprague, in Spokane. People can enter free the Cultural Fair from 1-4 p.m. Entrance to watch performances at 5 p.m. require tickets. Prices range from $15 to $25.

Check here the list of more events taking place: Spokane's Lunar New Year takes place Jan. 28.

