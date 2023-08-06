🌈Spokane's 31st Pride Parade happening today

The parade will start at noon at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and will end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 30th annual Pride Parade in Spokane is happening on Saturday, June 10 at noon in the streets of downtown.

The parade will start at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard, at Riverfront Park.

The Spokane Pride Parade starts at 12 p.m. and the festival starts at 1 p.m.

The pride parade route includes the following streets:

🌈North Stevens Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard

🌈 North Stevens Street and West Riverside Avenue

🌈 West Riverside Avenue and North Post Street

🌈 North Post Street and West Main Avenue

🌈 West Main Ave and North Howard Street

🌈 North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard

To take a closer look at the parade route, go to the Spokane Pride Parde map.

