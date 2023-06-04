Spokane Arts, LGBTQIA advocates create Pride art in downtown Spokane

The mural, which features a large Pride flag, was painted directly on the street surface at the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A temporary public art project was installed in downtown Spokane on Sunday by Spokane Arts and an advisory group of LGBTQIA advocates.

The mural, which features a large Pride flag, was painted directly on the street surface at the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street. The art project marks the beginning of Pride month and celebrates LGBTQIA community members in Spokane.

Spokane Arts installed the mural Sunday in partnership with an advisory group of LGBTQIA advocates and Spokane City Coouncilmember Zach Zappone.

According to Spokane Arts, the mural "conveys to residents and visitors that Spokane is a friendly, welcoming city, aspiring to become more inclusive."

"It's exciting to kick off Pride Month by celebrating arts and artists in our Spokane community," Asphalt Art Program Manager Shelby Allison said in a statement. "This is the first piece of asphalt art in a new pilot program, and we look forward to working with neighborhoods across the city."

Allison said any neighborhood that wants to bring art to their area will soon be able to apply for their own piece of asphalt art. Each neighborhood council will be able to choose a qualified artist and look through proposed designs.

The installation of the Pride mural in downtown is part of Spokane Arts' Queer Art Walk.

Howard Street will be closed from Main Street to Spokane Falls Boulevard until 6 a.m. on Monday.

