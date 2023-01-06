Community Colleges of Spokane host Pride events to kick off Pride month

Spokane Community College hosted a drag brunch and Spokane Falls Community College hosted a Pride celebration.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's June, which means Pride. The Community Colleges of Spokane hosted pride events to kick off Pride month.

"It's super important for us not just to say to our student body but to our faculty and staff that you belong here," said Stacy Kowtko, SCC's Pride club advisor.

Both colleges held their own pride events to kick off the month.

"We don't have a ton of performances like this on campus," said Alejandra Gama, SCC's Pride club president. So it is something different that we could offer to make our students a little bit more engaged."

Gama and Kowtko helped put on the second annual drag brunch at the college.

"We aim to make a better future for themselves while being their authentic person at the same time because that's what we want is unique individuals that are invested in the community," Kowtko said.

The brunch featured local drag performers and was attended by more than 50 people.

"This allows the community at Spokane Community College and all other future colleges to know that there is a place for you to go inside your own local place," said drag performer Victoria Sumerz St. James.

Spokane Falls Community College also hosted a Pride celebration. It consisted of a t-shirt tie-die booth, games and free food.

"Any visibility that we can help muster is important to create a more welcoming environment for our students on campus," SFCC Pride Alliance member LeAnn Stallcop said.

Leann Stallcop is a member of the Pride group on campus. She says more people than she expected came out to their celebration.

"Everyone's coming back, students are becoming more active," she said.

Stallcop hopes the event isn't just one and done for the school's Pride community.

"I'm hoping to see this celebration every year becoming bigger and bigger and having more people collaborate with the club," Stallcop said.

Both Pride groups say they have more events planned throughout the month, including participating in the Spokane Pride parade on June 10.

