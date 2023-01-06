Coeur d'Alene holding Pride in the Park event June 3

The free community event will have food, entertainment and community resources in the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Pride Month is making its way to Coeur d'Alene this weekend with a month-long celebration.

The North Idaho Pride Alliance (NIPA) is planning events all month long, starting with their Pride in the Park on Saturday, June 3. The free community event will have food, entertainment and community resources in the park.

In 2022, Pride in the Park had over 2500 participants. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NIPA is hosting more Pride events listed below:

CDA4Pride 2023: Tie-Dye Party - On June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Human Rights Education Institute, NIPA will have tank tops to tie-dye.

On June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Human Rights Education Institute, NIPA will have tank tops to tie-dye. PRIDE Pizza Party at MOD Pizza - On June 13, MOD Pizza in Coeur d'Alene will host a pizza fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For every pie sold, NIPA will receive 20% of the proceeds.

- On June 13, MOD Pizza in Coeur d'Alene will host a pizza fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For every pie sold, NIPA will receive 20% of the proceeds. CDA4Pride: Inclusive Healthcare sponsored by Kootenai Clinic Family Medicine Residency - On June 14, an informational session will be held to learn new healthcare practices and techniques to help the LGBTQIA+ community.

- On June 14, an informational session will be held to learn new healthcare practices and techniques to help the LGBTQIA+ community. CDA4Pride: Pride on the Runway - On June 29, NIPA is holding an event for people age 21 and up, and are hosting drag performances, fashion, music and more.

More details and other local and regional pride events can be found on NIPA's website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.