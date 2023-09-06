Things 2 Do | Events happening in Spokane on June 9-11

This week, attend the Spokane Pride Parade and festival, the Spokane Falls Two-Spirit Powwow 2023, the Manito Park Art Festival and Riverfront Skate Night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Another weekend, another round of fun events happening around the Inland Northwest.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday but start to climb back to the mid-80s on Sunday.

Some of the events happening this week include the Spokane Pride Parade and festival, the Spokane Falls Two-Spirit Powwow 2023, the Manito Park Art Festival, Campbell House 125th Anniversary Tour Series and a free Riverfront Skate Night.

Here is the full list of events happening this weekend:

Spokane Pride Parade and Festival

Join the annual Spokane Pride Parade & Festival for a fun-filled day of celebrating our LGBTQ+ community.

The Spokane Pride Parade starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and the festival starts at 1 p.m.

The Parade route is as follows:

Cross over Stevens St. Bridge

Begins at North Stevens Street

South to North Stevens Street

East to West Riverside Avenue

North to North Post Street

West to West Main Avenue

North to North Howard Street

End at Riverfront Park

Spokane Falls Two-Spirit Powwow 2023

Attend the Two-Spirit Powwow on Friday, June 9 from 1-5 p.m. During the event, people will enjoy specials, giveaways and a royalty pageant.

Here is the schedule:

Vendor Registration at 10 a.m.

Drum Roll-Call 12 p.m.

Grand Entry 1 p.m.

Dinner + Indigi-queer Showcase 5 p.m.

Grand Entry 7 p.m.

Manito Park Art Festival

The Manito Park Art Festival returns for the third annual event on Saturday, June 10 at Manito Park.

The market takes place on the lawn just east of Duncan Garden, The market offers local art, food for sale, children’s activities, music and more.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Manito Park is located at 1702 S. Grand Boulevard in Spokane.

Campbell House 125th Anniversary Tour Series

Join Museum educators on select Saturday mornings for three special tours inspired by the 125th anniversary of Campbell House from June to September.

Explore the 1898 mansion and its historic neighborhood, and learn about their changes over time. Each tour includes a 50-minute specialized tour and admission to Campbell House.

On the second Saturday of the month, the focus is on the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement on the architecture and décor of this 1898 home and others from the period.

On the third Saturday of the month, visitors will journey through time in the house and grounds. Lesser-known stories, structural features, and historic photos will highlight the transformation of this house from a family home, to a public museum, and finally into a historic house museum.

On the fourth Saturday of the month, a guided walking tour of Browne's Addition will focus on the changes in the neighborhood over time using actual locations and historic photos.

The price for the tour is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Tours take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here to get tickets.

Riverfront Skate Night

Get ready to roll! Riverfront Skate Night at the Numerica Skate Ribbon is back.

On Saturday, June 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. join the skate night for an unforgettable night of skate karaoke hosted by DJ Seamus.

Bring your LGBTQ-themed song recommendations and show off your best Gaga moves.

Following the skate karaoke, DJ Amor Azul will take over from 7:30-9:30 p.m., for a sensational Pride-themed dance party that will keep you grooving all night long.

Numerica Skate Ribbon admission is always free during the skating season. Skate rentals are $5 during any Riverfront Skate Night event.

Neighborhood Yard Sale in Corbin Park

If you need to shop for your home or new outfits in your closet, attend the annual Corbin Park neighborhood yard sale on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also take a stroll around Corbin Park, to enjoy the historic architecture and browse the many yard sales hosted by individual homeowners and nonprofit organizations.

Bring the family for a fun time. The park is located at 501 W Park Place in Spokane.

Other events:

Jeff Dye at Spokane Comedy Club: Show times are on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. On Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Click here to buy tickets. Tickets range from $24 - $32

First Annual Summer Shindig: Gabriel's Guitars wants to kick off the Summer in style with some live music, complimentary food, and drink. This show and the food are totally free, but a $5 donation is recommended.

The show takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Musical Performances by

Barking Katz, Patrick Piper, RCA Music, Disturbed Harmony, Brandon McCoy, and Sweet Rebel D.





KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.