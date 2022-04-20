Spokane Construction Trades Expo kicking off Wednesday

Attendees will have the opportunity to operate heavy machinery and hear from professionals in the industry during the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane local construction organizations will host the first-ever Construction Trades Expo on Wednesday, April 27.

The event is free and open to all ages. People will be able to participate in a hands-on construction experience from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. No tickets for the expo are required to enter.

The expo is the first event of its kind open to the public in Spokane County. Attendees will get the opportunity to operate heavy machinery, including bulldozers and excavators, use power tools and learn all about the ins and outs of the construction industry.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from professionals in the industry who will share their firsthand experience with those interested in the construction industry. Professionals include welders, carpenters, electricians and general contractors.

Industry leaders will also be sharing their knowledge of wages, schedules, continuing education opportunities and more in a one-on-one environment.

The expo will have hiring opportunities and apprenticeships available for attendees. Companies will also be accepting resumes during the event.