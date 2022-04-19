National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event taking place Saturday

The community can drop off their unused or expired medication at collection sites in their area on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will take place in Idaho and Washington on Saturday, April 30, for the 22nd time.

During the event, the community can drop off their unused or expired medication at collection site locations in their area on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) started the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, and anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), more than 16 million Americans misused prescription medication in 2020. Most of them got the medication from family, friends, and from their home medicine cabinet.

Those who tended to misuse the medications were young adults ages 18-25 years old. The NSDUH estimates that more than 55,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers between 2019 and 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of substance misuse and drug overdose deaths increased. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Idaho Drug Overdose Data Dashboard reported 287 people died from a drug overdose, while more than 4,000 visited the emergency department.

People must remove unneeded medications from homes to avoid their misuse and harm.

To find a Take Back Day event near you, visit the DEA National Take Back Day webpage and enter your zip code into the collection site locator searching tool.