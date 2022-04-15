Jr. Bloomsday returns for an in-person race Saturday

While running the course, racers may get a glimpse, or even a high five, from the elusive Bigfoot, who organizers say is a major Jr. Bloomsday fan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jr. Bloomsday is returning for an in-person race on Saturday, April 16.

It's the first time in two years Bloomsday events are being held in person. Kids from third to seventh grade were eligible to run in the Jr. Bloomsday event.

The course is on the campus of Spokane Falls Community College. The course is approximately one and a half miles long, finishing at the track stadium.

The Jr. Bloomsday race will be run in waves, with the first wave beginning at 9 a.m. and the last wave starting at 10:30 a.m. Waves were assigned in early April. Parents are not allowed to accompany their children on the Bloomsday course.

Each participant will be chip timed and receive an official finish time at the conclusion of the race.

All finishers are awarded a Silverwood Theme Park ticket, a Sonic slush coupon, A Garland Theater movie ticket, a Gatorade drink, a Dutch Bros. kid's drink coupon, a Darigold chocolate milk coupon, and the official Jr. Bloomsday finisher shirt.

The Jr. Bloomsday event is the first of the three Bloomsday races.

The Marmot March, for kids in third grade and below, will take place on Saturday, April 30. The official Bloomsday Race will kick off on Sunday, May 1.