Spokane Spring Clean Week event takes place next Friday

The clean-up event will take place on Friday, April 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and an after-party will take place at the West End Plaza.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the return of events like Bloomsday, the Lilac Festival and Hoopfest, a spring community clean-up will take place next Friday in downtown Spokane.

The event is sponsored by Republic Services and it aims to support the Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Clean Team.

"At Republic Services we know the things we do today will have a great impact on tomorrow,” Isaiah Paine, Republic Services municipal relationship manager said. “That’s why we’re proud to sponsor Spring Clean Week as we put sustainability in action across the neighborhoods we call home.”

The clean-up event will be taking place on Friday, April 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it includes a litter pick-up, sidewalk, alley and parking lot sweep, preparing green spaces for spring plants, and graffiti removal.

The event will be followed by an after-party at the West End Plaza with entertainment, beverages and food trucks.

Community members who wish to participate are asked to sign-up an online form through the United Way Volunteer Spokane portal here as part of Spokane Gives Month. Every volunteer will receive an "upcycled" Spring Clean volunteer shirt.

According to the Volunteer Spokane dashboard, every hour of volunteer time has an estimated economic impact of $28 on the local community.