Spokane Public Schools high school graduations moving to The Podium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Graduation will look different this year for some high schoolers in Spokane.
First, there are the changes with COVID-related restrictions that have been dropped. That means masks no longer required for this year’s events.
Also, the location is changing.
After years of holding Spokane Public Schools graduation ceremonies at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, most of this year’s seniors will get their diplomas at The Podium. The sporting and event space opened late last year, across the street from the Arena.
SPS has scheduled graduations at the Podium for June 11-12.
Spokane Public Schools graduation calendar
Pratt Academy
- June 6 @ 4 p.m.
- Fox Theater
Project SEARCH
- June 6 @ 5 p.m.
- Mother Joseph Room, Sacred Heart Medical Center
IMAGES
- June 7 @ 6 p.m.
- Sasquatch Room, SCC Lair
S.T.E.P.
- June 8 @ 9:30 a.m.
- SPS Administration Building
Bryant/TEC
- June 9 @ 6 p.m.
- Bryant Campus
The Community School
- June 11 @ Noon
- Fox Theater
North Central
- June 11 @ 1:30 p.m.
- The Podium
Shadle Park
- June 11 @ 4:30 p.m.
- The Podium
On Track Academy
- June 11 @ 7:30 p.m.
- The Podium
Rogers
- June 12 @ Noon
- The Podium
Lewis & Clark
- June 12 @ 3:30 p.m.
- The Podium
Ferris
- June 12 @ 7 p.m.
- The Podium
Spokane finished construction on The Podium in November 2021. Organizers say that the $53 million project will bring major sporting events to Spokane.
The Spokane Sports Commission reported that the Podium could generate an additional $33 million a year in direct tourism. This also contributes to about $1.7 million in state tax revenue.