Spokane Public Schools high school graduations moving to The Podium

Spokane Public Schools will hold high school graduation ceremonies at a new location this year, moving to The Podium over Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Graduation will look different this year for some high schoolers in Spokane.

First, there are the changes with COVID-related restrictions that have been dropped. That means masks no longer required for this year’s events.

Also, the location is changing.

After years of holding Spokane Public Schools graduation ceremonies at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, most of this year’s seniors will get their diplomas at The Podium. The sporting and event space opened late last year, across the street from the Arena.

SPS has scheduled graduations at the Podium for June 11-12.

Spokane Public Schools graduation calendar

Pratt Academy

June 6 @ 4 p.m.

Fox Theater

Project SEARCH

June 6 @ 5 p.m.

Mother Joseph Room, Sacred Heart Medical Center

IMAGES

June 7 @ 6 p.m.

Sasquatch Room, SCC Lair

S.T.E.P.

June 8 @ 9:30 a.m.

SPS Administration Building

Bryant/TEC

June 9 @ 6 p.m.

Bryant Campus

The Community School

June 11 @ Noon

Fox Theater

North Central

June 11 @ 1:30 p.m.

The Podium

Shadle Park

June 11 @ 4:30 p.m.

The Podium

On Track Academy

June 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Podium

Rogers

June 12 @ Noon

The Podium

Lewis & Clark

June 12 @ 3:30 p.m.

The Podium

Ferris

June 12 @ 7 p.m.

The Podium

Spokane finished construction on The Podium in November 2021. Organizers say that the $53 million project will bring major sporting events to Spokane.