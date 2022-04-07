North Central High School receives $35k donation to pay for new Wolfpack uniforms

The $35,000 donation comes from the American Indian Community Center, which aims to help pay for some new uniforms with the Wolfpack logo.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

The North Central High School (NCHS) received a $35,000 donation from the American Indian Community Center to pay for new uniforms with the new Wolfpack logo.

The mascot's name change at North Central in 2021 came with efforts made since 2020 by students and faculty at North Central High School. The school decided to change their mascot name from the Indians to the Wolfpack.

The change also comes after Governor Jay Inslee signed a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in 2021.

American Indian Community Center Executive Director Linda Lauch said in a statement that the donation would help pay for the uniforms of many students, as they are expensive and not all of the students in the athletics department own a uniform with the new logo.

The $35,000 donation comes from a partnership between the Better Health Together Community Resiliency Fund, AICC and Stop and Listen. It will contribute toward the $54,000 needed to pay for all students' new uniforms.

People who would like to help pay for the new uniforms can donate here.