SPS to vote on new mascots, names for schools at Wednesday meeting

There will also be more discussion and a possible vote on school boundary changes at the meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will meet on Wednesday to vote on new mascots for North Central High School and Garry Middle School and a new name for Sheridan Elementary School.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Here are the three options for the new name for Sheridan Elementary and the reasons behind them.

Frances Scott

SPS said the inspiration was Spokane’s first African American female attorney, a teacher at Rogers High School for more than 30 years, a president of the Spokane Education Association and a president of the WSU Board of Regents. Scott grew up in Spokane and graduated from Whitworth College (now University) with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. When she began teaching English and German at Rogers in 1958, she was one of four black teachers in SPS. She also went on to practice law on the side, taking mostly civil rights and pro bono cases, all while still teaching at Rogers.

East Central

Sheridan Elementary School is located in the East Central area of Spokane. The East Central area was the first area to be developed outside the downtown area because of its flat land. In the late 1800’s, people settled in the flat farmlands along East Sprague and Trent Avenue. The area was referred to as the “Park Neighborhood” and the earliest plats were Union Park and Liberty Park. East Central has more than 600 historic homes. The neighborhood has four large parks, two of which (Liberty and Underhill), are linked by the scenic Ben Burr Trail that runs along the basalt bluff that helps define the neighborhood.

Unity

The state of being united or joined as a whole. The word unity was selected by a screening committee representative. The word unity shows the connection between students and faculty and would allow for everyone to feel welcome no matter who they are.

Mascot change comes after Inslee signs measure

The change for mascots at North Central and Garry comes after Governor Jay Inslee signed a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools.

There is also a possibility that SPS will vote on new boundary changes, according to the SPS agenda.

With the addition of three new middle schools to accommodate moving 6th graders into a 6-8 middle school grade configuration, resulting in increased capacity for lower class size and future student enrollment growth in elementary schools, school boundaries need to be adjusted.