List: Spokane events happening this week

Attend a Martin Luther King Jr. event, Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, or a Professional Bull Riders show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week.

Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.

Check here for the full list of events taking place this week:

Martin Luther King Jr. Fair

Attend Dr. Martin Luther Jr.'s annual unity rally, march, and resource fair that will be taking place on Monday, Jan. 16.

Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Community Center is hosting a rally to commemorate Martin Luther Jr. The rally will begin at 10 a.m. A resource march will be taking place after the march, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Monday, Jan.16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Spokane Convention Center Ballrooms 111 ABC, located at 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., in Spokane.

Cost: Free

You can also visit on Tuesday, Jan. 17 one of many Washington parks for free on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

National RV Show

Attend the National RV Show this weekend to tour a variety of manufactured RVs from all over the country.

Exhibits for the show include a large variety of prices, manufacturers and units for all kinds of travel experiences.

The show is free and will be hosted at the Spokane Convention Center.

When: Jan. 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th

Where: Spokane Convention Center, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd.

Cost: Free Entry

Professional Bull Riders Spokane Classic

For the third time in league history, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is returning to the Spokane Arena on Jan. 14, 2023, with the PBR Spokane Classic.



The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Spokane Classic begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Spokane Arena. All 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 10 will then advance to the championship round, where they will attempt one final bull to be crowned the event champion.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Spokane Arena at 720 W Mallon Ave, in Spokane.

Cost: Ticket costs start at $17. Click here to purchase tickets

Click here for tickets and more information

Lunar New Year celebration by Spokane Chinese Association

The Spokane Chinese Association invites the community to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year celebration at the Fox on Sunday.

The evening show will feature traditional Chinese folk dances, Chinese Choir, Taichi, Peking Opera, Lion Dance, Chinese music and Instruments, and more.

A free admission culture fair with many family activities- Chinese calligraphy & painting, Lunar New Year photo booth, cuisine sampling, and many cultural booths.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Where: Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, located at 1001 West Sprague, in Spokane.

Cost: Free admission for the Cultural Fair from 1-4 p.m. Entrance to watch performances at 5 p.m. require tickets. Prices range from $15 to $25.

Dave Landau at Spokane Comedy Club

Dave Landau is a comedian who finds jokes everywhere: from his own follies and faults to his family, to pop culture, and to the state of the world today.

He started in comedy as a teenager in Detroit. Now, Landau has appeared five times on Comedy Central’s and AXS. He become a regular on the extremely popular “The Artie Lange and Anthony Cumia radio show,” and was brought in full-time as 3rd mic.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Spokane Comedy Club, located at 315 W. Sprague, in Spokane.

Cost: Ticket ranges from $25 to $35

Spokane Job Fair

JELD-WEN, a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, is hiring over 80 full-time hourly positions in Spokane.

Starting pay ranges from $20 to $24.50 per hour, depending upon the shift. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision coverage, up to three weeks of paid time off in the first year, and tuition reimbursement.

Contact Jordan Basinger at jbasinger@jeldwen.com for more information.

When:

Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. - noon

Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5-7 p.m.

Where: VPI Windows at 3420 E Ferry Ave., in Spokane.

Cost: Free

