Spokane County and City of Spokane MLK Jr. Day Closures

Both Spokane County and the City of Spokane will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16th, there will be closures for Spokane County and the City of Spokane.

The City of Spokane:

Spokane City Hall will be closed

Spokane Municipal Court will be closed

Spokane Public Libraries will be closed

Spokane City Council will resume meetings Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual

Spokane 311 will be open for phone or online customer service inquiries

for phone or online customer service inquiries Riverfront Park attractions will be open (check hours here)

Spokane County:

Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior) will be closed

SCRAPS will be closed

Veteran Services will be closed

Parks and Recreation will be closed

Vehicle Licensing Offices will be closed

The Sheriff's Office (including non-emergency functions and services) will be open

The Spokane Valley and North County Transfer Stations will be open

The City of Spokane's Waste-to-Energy facility will be open

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that celebrates King's birthday and legacy. Born Jan. 15, 1929, MLK Jr. Day is the official day of service and celebration of his civil rights work and life.





KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.