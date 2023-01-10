x
Spokane County and City of Spokane MLK Jr. Day Closures

Both Spokane County and the City of Spokane will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

SPOKANE, Wash. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16th, there will be closures for Spokane County and the City of Spokane. 

The City of Spokane:

  • Spokane City Hall will be closed
  • Spokane Municipal Court will be closed 
  • Spokane Public Libraries will be closed 
  • Spokane City Council will resume meetings Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual 
  • Spokane 311 will be open for phone or online customer service inquiries
  • Riverfront Park attractions will be open (check hours here)

Spokane County:

  • Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior) will be closed
  • SCRAPS will be closed 
  • Veteran Services will be closed 
  • Parks and Recreation will be closed 
  • Vehicle Licensing Offices will be closed 
  • The Sheriff's Office (including non-emergency functions and services) will be open 
  • The Spokane Valley and North County Transfer Stations will be open
  • The City of Spokane's Waste-to-Energy facility will be open

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that celebrates King's birthday and legacy. Born Jan. 15, 1929, MLK Jr. Day is the official day of service and celebration of his civil rights work and life. 


