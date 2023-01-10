Spokane County and City of Spokane MLK Jr. Day Closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16th, there will be closures for Spokane County and the City of Spokane.
The City of Spokane:
- Spokane City Hall will be closed
- Spokane Municipal Court will be closed
- Spokane Public Libraries will be closed
- Spokane City Council will resume meetings Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
- Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual
- Spokane 311 will be open for phone or online customer service inquiries
- Riverfront Park attractions will be open (check hours here)
Spokane County:
- Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior) will be closed
- SCRAPS will be closed
- Veteran Services will be closed
- Parks and Recreation will be closed
- Vehicle Licensing Offices will be closed
- The Sheriff's Office (including non-emergency functions and services) will be open
- The Spokane Valley and North County Transfer Stations will be open
- The City of Spokane's Waste-to-Energy facility will be open
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that celebrates King's birthday and legacy. Born Jan. 15, 1929, MLK Jr. Day is the official day of service and celebration of his civil rights work and life.
