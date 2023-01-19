Companies looking to fill more than 100 positions during Post Falls job fair

Employers in attendance range from Atlas Staffing, Serengeti Care, One Shot Charlie's, The Roosevelt Inn, Primerica, Fiber Reclaim and CDA Public School District.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event with 37 employers looking to fill more than 100 positions on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Employers in attendance range from Atlas Staffing, Serengeti Care, One Shot Charlie's, The Roosevelt Inn, Primerica, Fiber Reclaim and the Coeur d'Alene Public School District.

The 100 job opportunities include positions such as cashiers, manufacturing / light industrial assembly, caregivers, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, welders, janitors, hydroseeding technicians and more.

Anyone attending the event should bring a resume and be prepared to discuss future job opportunities, qualifications, and related skillsets.

For anyone who would like to receive tips on interview skills or resume building can click here.

Those who need special accommodations reach out to Keeler Crawford at 208-457-8789 or Keeler.Crawford@labor.idaho.gov.

For more information on Post Falls job fairs and hiring events throughout Idaho click here.

