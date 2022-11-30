Free ice skating Sunday at Numerica Skate Ribbon for World Ice Skating Day

On top of World Ice Skating Day, Numerica Skate Ribbon will be offering two other events to kick off the celebration.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday, Dec. 4 is World Ice Skating Day and the Numerica Skate Ribbon in downtown Spokane is offering the first 50 people in attendance free admission to ice skate between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

On top of World Ice Skating Day, Numerica Skate Ribbon will be offering two other events to kick off the celebration.

On Friday, people are welcome to attend DJ Night on the ice. Sponsored by Coca-Cola, attendees can enjoy music, lights and contests from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the ice ribbon is offering ice skating tips and lessons from Spokane Figure Skating Club / Lake City Figure Skating coaches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. No registration is required.

For more information on the Numerica Skate Ribbon, click here.

