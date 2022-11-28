Tree of Sharing | Going on now through December 11

You may already have your shopping done for Christmas, but as gift-giving starts, there are many people who don't know if they will receive a present this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A favorite Northwest tradition is back! Tree of Sharing is going on right now at several Spokane area malls.

The annual event helps provide 8,000 gifts to people who might otherwise be forgotten on Christmas.

With your help, you can bring the magic of the holidays to someone in our community. Pick a gift tag, fill in the request and make the holidays special. Gift requests are available for all ages.

Pick up a gift tag at one of these area malls and return it by December 11th:

RiverPark Square

808 W. Main Ave.

Spokane Valley Mall

14700 E. Indiana Ave

NorthTown Mall

4750 N. Division St.

To select a gift tag online, click here. Purchased gifts can be returned to various locations. Once a tag is chosen, you will receive instructions on how to return your gift(s).

To make a cash donation, click here.

This year, you can drop off your gift donation at any area Coldwell Banker location:

4102 South Regal Avenue

1521 North Argonne Road

8205 North Division Street

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Tree of Sharing?

Since 1982, Tree of Sharing has provided gifts for people 'often forgotten' during the holidays and people of all ages that may not otherwise have a gift for Christmas.

When is Tree of Sharing?

You can pick a tag now and drop it off through Dec. 11. Click here for area malls participating in Tree of Sharing. Each mall has different locations, so please click on the mall you plan to visit.

How many people does Tree of Sharing serve?

Tree of Sharing and all of our supporters will work to provide 8,000 gifts this holiday season!

Who is eligible?

Tree of Sharing works with multiple agencies to ensure people who are most in need get served. These are social service agencies that submit the names/requests of people in need.

Does Tree of Sharing offer gifts to all ages?

Yes! Tree of Sharing likes to say, "Ages: 0-100". You can pick your tag by age on the Tree of Sharing website.

Can I pick a tag by a specific agency?

Yes! If you have a specific list of agencies you like to support, you can pick a gift request by clicking on that agency. Click on the tags by agency tab on the top.

Can I take multiple tags?

Yes. We encourage you to take as many tags as you wish. Just remember to return them by Dec. 11.

