KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history.

This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC campus). The 1898 home is decked out for the holidays and is a way to bring Spokane's history to life.

You can sign-up for a free family tour the weekend of December 3rd & 4th.

The famous Campbell House sugar cookies will be served, and each family may take home a holiday children's book. The book featured this year is Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho! By Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. (One per family)

Each booking is for a family of up to five people. If you have a larger family, please make two bookings.

Click here to sign-up for your free tour.

