Seahawks players surprise shoppers at Kent Safeway, pay for their groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

The Seahawks surprised every single customer for one hour. They signed autographs on the receipts.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — Shoppers at a Safeway in Kent got a big surprise on Tuesday night from multiple Seattle Seahawks rookies.

They partnered with Safeway to take care of every shopper's grocery bill at checkout for one hour.

Scott Larson and his family were surprised and starstruck. He’s a big Seahawks fan!

"He shook my hand and asked if I was a Seahawks fan and I said yes and he said he’d like to pay for my groceries. My whole wall is Seahawks, so it’s awesome," Larson said.

Rookie Offensive Tackle Charles Cross surprised them and signed an autograph for Scott and his family.

"It’s awesome and especially for what I’ve been through it’s great and I appreciate it," Larson added. "It helps tremendously and I’m the only one working right now."

The players wanted to spread kindness ahead of the holiday season.

"II hope you all have a great Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas and really enjoy it out there," Cross said.

The Seahawks surprised every single customer for one hour. They signed autographs on the receipts.

Kenneth Walker III surprised one shopper named Iesha McNeill who was already planning on paying it forward.

"It’s cool to get off the field and to be able to give back to the community," Walker said. "A lot of times you are really busy and it’s a good time to kick back and see people who you love."