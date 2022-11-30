Northwest Winterfest kicks off on Friday

The Northwest Winterfest is kicking off the holiday season with an experience bigger and better than years past.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's favorite holiday festivities is returning on Friday.

The Northwest Winterfest is kicking off the holiday season with an experience bigger and better than years past. Expanding across five buildings, the holiday festival and cultural celebration features 22 themed lantern displays for attendees to enjoy and take in.

Taking place at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, Winterfest will be held indoors, giving the public a warmer and more comfortable experience.

The festival is structured to be family friendly including displays such as The Dragons' Lair, which features two 130-foot-long dragons, the giant Adventure Arch that allows guests to travel through, Kid's Wonderland, which has spectacle-like displays for kids, the Panda Forest and much more.

Not only can attendees take in the holiday sights, they can also watch nightly performances by special groups from choirs to Irish dancers and more cultural performances from around the world.

The festival also has food onsite for guests in attendance to purchase.

Where: Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except Christmas Day) through New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 4-8 p.m., Sundays 3-6 p.m.

Tickets: Available online here.

All Kids 10 & under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult

Discounts are offered for Military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical and hospital staff.

Tickets range from $9.90 to $14.90

For more information, visit the Northwest Winterfest website.

