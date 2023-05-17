LeAnn Rimes show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino canceled

Those who bought tickets for the show will get a full refund. It will be automatically credited to each ticket buyer’s account, according to the statement.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced the postponed LeAnn Rimes show from April 14 has been canceled.

Northern Quest said in a statement that after many attempts to reschedule the show for later in 2023, a new date could not be found that was agreeable to both parties.

Rimes hopes to perform in Washington again soon.

Those who bought tickets for the show will get a full refund. It will be automatically credited to each ticket buyer’s account, according to the statement.

For those who paid cash for tickets, refunds will be available at the Northern Quest Box Office.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Northern Quest Resort & Casino said in a statement.

Anyone with questions regarding ticket refunds is asked to call the box office at (509) 481-2800 or 877-871-6772.

