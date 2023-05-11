Community Cancer Fund race heading for the streets of Spokane this September

All runners and walkers can sign up to enter The Boulevard Race that will be taking place on Sunday, Sept. 24. Entry is $25.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Community Cancer Fund is launching a road race in downtown Spokane for all runners and walkers in September.

Community Cancer Fund is regionally known for its celebrity golf tournament the Showcase, which is hosted annually in Coeur d’Alene. This year, the foundation is launching The Boulevard Race in the main streets of downtown Spokane on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Community Cancer Fund is thrilled to put on this new event that promises to make Spokane shine, bring people to downtown, and raise money for an incredible cause,” Jon Neill, Community Cancer Fund Executive Director, said. “It’s one more great way that we can support the local cancer patient community.”

All runners and walkers will be able to participate in the 4-mile race, which will begin on Washington Street near the Riverfront Park Clocktower and finish at the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park. The cost to enter the race is $25.

Here is a map of the race route:

All participants of The Boulevard race will receive a $25 off coupon at Rosauers grocery store and a limited-edition race shirt by The Great PNW. Participants will be able to see their race results once they finish the race.

Runners and walkers can also join the race by participating on a special fundraising team called “CCF Champs,” which is presented by the Northern Quest Resort & Casino and the Kalispel Tribe.

As part of the program, entrants who raise a minimum of $500 will receive the ultimate VIP experience and weekend entertainment package that includes the following:

A ticket to the Dan + Shay concert the night prior to the race at the Northern Quest Casino and Resort

A special VIP start line experience, meet and greet with celebrity starter

Post-race party beverages

Get the limited edition race medal

There are only 400 VIP entries available for purchase.

“Our organization has always prided our efforts and events on bringing people together, fostering a sense of community, and doing our best to support cancer patients and the local organizations that serve them,” Jerid Keefer, co-Founder of Community Cancer Fund, said. “We are excited to launch The Boulevard with all of these goals in mind."

Proceeds raised for The Boulevard will go toward the non-profit Community Cancer Fund (CCF), which provides local funding for cancer patients and the organizations that serve them.

CCF’s partner organizations will be cheering along the course including YMCA Camp Goodtimes, Every Woman Can, ACCOIN, Providence Liver & Pancreas Surgery, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest.

To sign up for the race, go to The Boulevard Race website here. Race officials will cap the number of $25 entries in its first year at 5,000 runners and walkers. Entrants are encouraged to sign up for the race before it sells out.

