Sebastian Maniscalco announced in Northern Quest summer concert lineup

Tickets to see comedian Sebastian Maniscalco go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. starting at $59.50.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has joined the 12th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer concert series.

The resort announced that the comedian will perform in the Inland Northwest on Friday, August 11. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $59.50.

Maniscalco is an American stand-up comedian that is known for his sharp humor. His experiences growing up in an Italian-American family and his observations about modern society are the main inspiration in his comedy.

The comedian has a large following of fans worldwide and is considered an icon of the comedy world.

Tickets for his show can be purchased online here or at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino Box Office hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here are other performances in the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts lineup:

July 14: The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen; Ticket prices start at $59

July 15: Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Ticket prices start at $35

July 17: Jason Mraz & His Superband. Ticket prices start at $39.50

July 23: Volbeat and Halestorm. Ticket prices start at $49.50

July 24: Falling In Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, Catch Your Breath, and Our Last Night. Ticket prices start at $55

July 27: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox. Ticket prices start at $39.50

August 5: Ghost with Amon Amarth. Ticket prices start at $49.50

August 8: Young the Giant with Milky Chance featuring Rosa Linn. Ticket prices start at $39.50

August 11: Sebastian Maniscalco. Ticket prices start at $59.50 (On sale 5/19)

August 19: Boyz II Men. Ticket prices start at $39.50

August 27: Dierks Bentley with special guest Kameron Marlowe. Ticket prices start at $59.50

August 28: The Beach Boys. Ticket prices start at $49.50

August 29: Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth. Ticket prices start at $39.50

September 8: I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield. Ticket prices start at $49.50

September 13: Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional. Ticket prices start at $39.50

September 16: Ludacris. Ticket prices start at $49.50

September 22: Foreigner. Ticket prices start at $39.50

September 23: Dan + Shay. Ticket prices start at $79

September 25: The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids. Ticket prices start at $39.50

