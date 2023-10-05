Spokane Public Schools to hear presentation on name for new downtown stadium

A topping-out ceremony for the downtown stadium will take place Thursday morning. The ceremony commemorates the last structural beam lifted into place.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday’s Spokane Public Schools meeting a tentative presentation is planned for the name of the new downtown stadium.

Spokane Public Schools and their partners in the Public Facilities District have recently been working to solidify a name.

Last month, the Public Facilities District came forward with a recommendation. They suggested, “North Bank Stadium, presented by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians or Northern Quest.”

At the time, board members weren’t sold on the name. Initial guidelines stated if a Native American tribe is considered, the PFD must consult with local tribes.

SPS Superintendent, Dr. Adam Swinyard said, “We want to make sure that we are really thoughtful and intentional and we’re being as inclusive as possible with all members of our community on what that really important symbolic name will ultimately reflect.”

A topping-out ceremony for the downtown stadium will take place Thursday morning. The ceremony commemorates the last structural beam lifted into place as construction continues.

