DreamWorks animation exhibition at the MAC opening after delay

The exhibit was scheduled to open last weekend but it was postponed due to shipping delays and will now open on Sunday, March 27.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a delayed weekend, the "DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition - Journey from Sketch to Screen" will arrive at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) this weekend.

The exhibit was scheduled to open last weekend, but it was postponed due to shipping delays and will now open on Sunday, March 27.

The exhibition will celebrate more than 25 years of DreamWorks Animation exhibition. It features more than 400 original sketches and animations from movies, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls.

The exhibition will open first for MAC members on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at no cost. The show will be open to the public on Sunday, March 27, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., with an entry fee.

People can purchase tickets online at the Northwestmuseum.org official website, and tickets are half-price until March 25. The MAC is located at 2316 West First Ave.