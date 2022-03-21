Tom Segura 'I'm Coming Everywhere' tour coming to Spokane

His performance is set for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Tom Segura will perform in Spokane in July at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, according to an announcement from the venue.

Segura, who is best known for his four Netflix comedy specials and two successful podcasts, will stop in the Lilac City as part of his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Segura is the latest act to book a date at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. The venue is set to host some big acts in the coming months, including the musical Hamilton and comedian and actor Tim Allen.

