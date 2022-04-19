Comedy show benefiting Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital taking place Friday

The show will take place on Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Bing Crosby Theater, and it promises a fun evening for a great cause.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pair of local comedians are hosting a comedy show Friday with all proceeds benefitting Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

Standup veteran and cancer survivor Nick Theisen and Eric Paine are hosting the podcast titled "Finding Chemo Comedy Tour: A Benefit for Sacred Heart Children's Hospital," which explores the lighter side of dealing with cancer. The podcast features doctors, caregivers, and those in the fight.

The Finding Chemo podcast is a live non-offensive comedy show that aims to give back to the community.

The show will feature two nationally-touring comedians including Rod Long and Geoff Young.