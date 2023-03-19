Bob Dylan announces Spokane tour stop

Bob Dylan is the latest big musician to announce a tour stop in Spokane this year. Dylan will perform at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bob Dylan is the latest big musician to announce a tour stop in Spokane this year. Dylan will perform at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 28. It’s the first stop in a newly announced tour of the West Coast, which also includes stops in Kennewick, Seattle, Portland, and several stops in California.

Dylan will perform at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 28. The concert is set to start at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. at TicketsWest.com. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $129.50. There is also an AEG/ venue presale that begins on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

The tour is in support of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways album. It was Dylan’s 39th studio album.

