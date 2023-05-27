80-year-old man running his 100th half-marathon during Coeur d’Alene's Memorial Day weekend race

The 80-year-old dismisses the suggestion that he will be joining a select group, achieving something only a small percentage can boast.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — On Sunday, Bill Daniel will run his 100th half-marathon.

He even calls it, “no big deal.”

“I don’t see myself as, really, an athlete,” he said Friday. “I’m not a guy who sets any records. I’m just out there.”

Daniel always seems to be out there, step after step, mile after mile.

Never surrender, never give up.

Sure, he’s been slowed by the years, but stop? Forget it.

The Seattle man estimates he’s run about 700 races in cities around the country over the past three decades. This will be his 23rd consecutive year in Coeur d’Alene's Memorial Day weekend race, with 22 of those the half-marathon and one a 5K.

“Coeur d’Alene is a favorite,” says wife Laurie.

Sunday, he’ll be joined by 13 family members and friends, including Laurie who plans to run the 5K, then join Bill for the final miles of the half-marathon.