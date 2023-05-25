Memorial Day closures for the City of Spokane

On Monday, May 29, City Hall will be closed along with many other city facilities.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, some City of Spokane facilities will be closing on Monday, May 29.

City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including the Waste-to-Energy facility. Garbage, recycling, and clean green pickup will be a day late all week. Normal Friday services will take place on Saturday.

Here are some additional Memorial Day closures:

On-street paid parking will not require payments. However, all parking rules including time limits still apply.

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed.

The Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services will be closed.

My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in-person, phone, or online customer service inquiries. The public can access the 311 online app 24 hours a day as messages will be responded to the next business day.

Development Services Center employees will not be available on Memorial Day.

The Spokane City Council will not meet until next Monday, June 5, for its regular 3:30 p.m. briefing session and the 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the city website, and Facebook.

Riverfront Park attractions, including the Looff Carrousel, the Numerica SkyRide, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open during the holiday weekend. City golf courses will also remain open.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.