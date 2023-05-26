Spokane Memorial Day weekend festivities to honor all who have served

The events kick off Saturday and include a 5k fun run race, Salute Service Concert and car show, and a Heroes’ Pancake Breakfast and flag cruise.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Fairmount Memorial Association is hosting three days of events for Memorial Weekend, to remember, honor, and express gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

The festivities include a 5k fun run race, Salute Service Concert, car show as well as a Heroes’ Pancake Breakfast and flag cruise.

Check the details of the events below:

Race to Remember 5k Fun Run

On Saturday, May 27, Support Beyond The Call of Duty and run or walk through more than 1500 full-size American flags at Fairmount Memorial Park.

The race takes place on Saturday at 8 a.m. on Memorial Weekend. The price to enter the race is $25 and proceeds benefit the Beyond the Call of Duty, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty and to support the families and communities of the fallen. Click here to find more information.

Salute Service Concert

On Sunday, May 28th, join the Fairmount Memorial Association for the Salute to Service Concert featuring the band "My + Rescue" at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

Enjoy a car show, free hot dogs, and popcorn, and relax at the Beer Garden while paying tribute to those who have sacrificed for the country.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Donation for the event is $5, which will go toward benefiting 2nd Harvest Food Bank.

Annual Heroes' Breakfast and Flag Cruise

Fairmount Memorial Association is honoring the heroes with the Annual Heroes' Breakfast and Flag Cruise, this Memorial Day!

Enjoy a delicious meal of pancakes and sausage to start your Memorial Day with warmth and gratitude. Breakfast is free for all Veterans and Active Service personnel. It takes time from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., on Monday, May 29th, at the Heritage Funeral & Cremation, located at 508 N Government Way Spokane. For all others, there is a $3 donation that will go towards supporting the Spokane Police Chaplaincy.

A Flag Cruise will be taking place the same day from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. American Legion Riders Spokane Post 9 will lead the flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount Memorial Park. This symbolic tribute will pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

