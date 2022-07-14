Avett Brothers reschedule Northern Quest Resort & Casino show after member tests positive for COVID

The rescheduled show will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Avett Brothers have announced that they will be rescheduling four shows, including the Friday, July 15 show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

According to a press release, the group rescheduled the shows after singer/banjoist Scott Avett tested positive for COVID.

"We are disappointed but are looking forward to making it up to all of you at a later date," the band said.

The rescheduled show will take place will take place next year on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino says all purchased tickets "will be honored for the new show date." Refunds will be available by request until Friday, June 2, 2023 at the venue's box office. Ticket holders can also call (509) 481-2800 or (877) 871-6772.

