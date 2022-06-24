Maren Morris performing at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Morris is bringing her signature blend of country, pop, hip-hop, and R&B music to the Northern Quest on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino has added Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris to the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup.

Morris is bringing her signature blend of country, pop, hip-hop, and R&B music to Northern Quest on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

The Texas-born singer and songwriter first launched her career penning original songs for some of the industry’s biggest superstars, including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson.

Morris’ hit song “My Church," earned her the title of Best New Artist at the CMA Awards and a Grammy in 2016. Morris successfully fuses country music with a variety of other sounds to create hits that resonate with fans across genres, describing her style as “gangster June Carter”.

Tickets go on sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59-$119. Tickets are on sale at the Northern Quest website.

Morris will be also performing in Seattle and Walla Walla. She will be touring other states including Idaho, Oregon, California, Arizona, to name others.

Here’s the completed 11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022):

June 26: Brad Paisley with Chance McKinney Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129

July 15: The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99

July 17: Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109

July 22 Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99

July 24: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109

August 5: Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109 and go on sale on May 27

August 6: Bretty Young Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79

August 14: The Australian Pink Floyd Show Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79

August 18: Larry the Cable Guy with special guest Josh Blue Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89

August 20: Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead with Bad Wolves Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99

August 21: Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99



August 24: Maren Morris $59/$79/$99 and $119

August 31: I love the 90s Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 on go on sale on May 27

September 8: Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 and go on sale on May 27

September 17: Sam Hunt with Travis Denning Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149

September 26: Lynyrd Skynyrd. Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129



