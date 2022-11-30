Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

The Inland Northwest woke up with snow all across from north to south. Several inches of snow have fallen in Spokane, with more snow coming through Thursday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day.

More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Spokane area will see about 6-8" of snow through Wednesday night. Some places like Newport or Sandpoint might get more than a foot by the time it ends Thursday. Areas in south-central Washington are warm enough that the snowstorm might be a rainy event.

Here are some photos of snow across the Inland Northwest that people have shared in our KREM 2 app:

Winter Storm Warnings for eastern Washington and North Idaho are in place, including Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman. Warnings have also been issued for parts of northern and central Washington, in the areas of Omak, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville.

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties in Idaho.

For drivers facing the road on Wednesday, the National Weather Service warns that travel could be tough. Snow is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

If you have to travel, make sure to drive for the conditions: slow down, watch and don’t pass a plow, and allow for extra travel time.

