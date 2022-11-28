Major snowstorm to hit Spokane on Wednesday: Timing & snow totals

One of the strongest winter storms in years will likely produce more than a foot of snow for some in the Inland Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the biggest snowstorms we've seen in possibly years is forecast to hit Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Wednesday.

Early indications are that some cities may be digging out from more than 12 inches of snow when it's all said and done.

Why so much snow?

The weather setup is cold arctic air is currently in place and stays put this week. And when a strengthening storm out of the North Pacific arrives, the overrunning deep bands of moisture will produce heavy snow throughout the region with few exceptions.

The key ingredient is the atmosphere will have about 0.4 - 0.5 inches of precipitable water, which is exceedingly high for the winter season. If all that were rain, then it'd be 0.4 to 0.5 inches. But as snow that's approximately 5 to 6 inches.

Then the topography does the rest of the work, which squeezes out the moisture as snowfall while the supply of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is continuously fed into the region. This is what gives the mountains feet of snow over the course of a single storm.

How much snow?

The forecast as of Monday morning is for approximately 8" inches of snow in Spokane and upwards of 12" for a corridor to the north; near Chewelah, Newport, and Sandpoint. This forecast can and will change, so check back for any updates.

Updated snowfall forecast for Wednesday & Thursday - Now up to 15" of snow is possible in a corridor north of Spokane. Also upped Spokane's forecast to 5-10" now! #WAwx #snOMG #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/6GlAyHQoSU — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) November 28, 2022

Another metric we look at as meteorologist is the probability for a minimum amount of snow. For Spokane, there's a 90%+ chance for 4" of snow. It's about 45% chance for 8". And just shy of 10% chance for 12" of snow! So it's not likely, but not impossible to get a foot of snow.

There's a 30-35% chance of 12" or more of snow for the corridor referenced earlier, Chewelah, Newport, to Sandpoint.

Area mountains in North Idaho could see 1-2 feet of snow and the Cascades likely even more.

Timing

Snow will begin late Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. for Omak and spread to northern Washington by midnight. It'll last all day Wednesday and into Thursday.

In Spokane, the onset for snow will begin between 3:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snow will be in the middle of the day and last into Thursday morning most likely.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.