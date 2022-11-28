Winter Storm Warning in Spokane: Updated snow totals and timing of Wednesday's storm

One of the strongest winter storms in years will likely produce more than a foot of snow for some in the Inland Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the biggest snowstorms we've seen in possibly years is forecast to hit Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from midnight until Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Early indications are that some cities may be digging out from more than 12 inches of snow when it's all said and done.

Active Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warnings for eastern Washington and North Idaho. This includes Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman. Warnings have also been issued for parts of northern and central Washington. This includes Omak, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville.

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties in Idaho.

Quick refresher, Watches are divided up into warnings and advisories leading into the event. Warnings are the more severe criteria.

Winter Storm Warnings & Watches in effect ahead of tonight / Wednesday's snow storm. #WAwx #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/wzLhuPuIWC — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) November 29, 2022

Why so much snow?

The weather setup is cold arctic air is currently in place and stays put this week. And when a strengthening storm out of the North Pacific arrives, the overrunning deep bands of moisture will produce heavy snow throughout the region with few exceptions.

The key ingredient is the atmosphere will have about 0.4 - 0.5 inches of precipitable water, which is exceedingly high for the winter season. If all that were rain, then it'd be 0.4 to 0.5 inches. But as snow that's approximately 5 to 6 inches.

Then the topography does the rest of the work, which squeezes out the moisture as snowfall while the supply of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is continuously fed into the region. This is what gives the mountains feet of snow over the course of a single storm.

Related Articles How Spokane Public Schools decides when to close for snow

How much snow?

The forecast as of Monday morning is for approximately 8" inches of snow in Spokane and upwards of 12-16" for a corridor to the north; near Chewelah, Newport, and Sandpoint. This forecast can and will change, so check back for any updates.

UPDATED SNOWFALL FORECAST - Now going 6-11" for Spokane, 8-12" for Coeur d'Alene, and up to 16" of snow to the north! #snOMG #WAwx #IDwx #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/kHfNczzAnb — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) November 29, 2022

Another metric we look at as meteorologist is the probability for a minimum amount of snow. For Spokane, there's a 95%+ chance for 4" of snow. It's about 50% chance for 8". And just shy of 10% chance for 12" of snow! So it's not likely, but not impossible to get a foot of snow.

There's a 40-50% chance of 12" or more of snow for the corridor referenced earlier, Chewelah, Newport, to Sandpoint.

Area mountains in North Idaho could see 1-2 feet of snow and the Cascades likely even more.

Timing

Snow will begin late Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. for Omak and spread to northern Washington by midnight. It'll last all day Wednesday and into Thursday.

In Spokane, the onset for snow will begin between around midnight Tuesday night. The heaviest snow will be in the morning hours Wednesday, particularly between 3:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Snow showers will continue into Thursday which will continue to add to the snow totals.

Be prepared

If you are planning to drive on Wednesday, the National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult. Snow is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

Here is the advice from the NWS:

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns.

Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.