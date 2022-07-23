Record high temperatures possible next week

Excessive Heat Watch in effect for much of the Inland Northwest from next Tuesday through Friday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The hottest temperatures of the season are expected this upcoming week with the Inland Northwest's first heat wave. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s across the region, and some high temperature records may be broken by the end of next week.

Spokane has only seen four days this year where temperatures reached 90° or warmer. The hottest day so far was back on June 27th with a high of 93°.

This upcoming heat wave will be an extended period of very hot weather which could see highs in the 90s to low 100s through the first couple of days of August. The average high right now is 87° and we are climatologically in the hottest part of the year, which usually occurs the last two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for next Tuesday through Thursday. It's not only the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s that will be of concern. Overnight low temperatures will struggle to cool below the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. This will make it difficult for those without air conditioning to cool their homes off at night.