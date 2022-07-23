Spokane heat relief options for the coming week

City officials encourage residents to take advantage of publics spaces and facilities that provide relief from the heat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is offering multiple resources to help residents keep cool as temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees starting Tuesday through Friday evening.

Mayor Nadine Woodward stated, "We encourage residents to take advantage of the public spaces and facilities throughout the City to help them stay cool as we experience extremely hot weather, and we ask people to check on their more vulnerable neighbors who might not have air conditioning."

Spokane Public Library locations are open 7 days a week and provide air-conditioned spaces for city residents. Hours include Mon.-Thur. 9am to 7pm, Fri.-Sat. 10am to 5pm, and Sun. 12pm to 4pm.

Spokane Public Library locations:

Central – 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park – 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park – 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard – 4110 N. Cook St.

Spokane Parks & Recreation also offer splash pads and pools where residents can cool down. Splash pads operate from 9am-8pm in 19 different parks. While 6 city pools are also open Mon.-Sat. with varied hours.