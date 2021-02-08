Excessive Heat Watch in place as temperatures soar across the Inland Northwest

Temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees across the Inland Northwest by the middle of the week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a quick break from the warm weather, temperatures are on the rise across the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Watch in anticipation of the upcoming heat. The saving grace of the upcoming heat wave is that it doesn’t last long.

The Excessive Heat Watch is in place from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s those days. The watch stretches from the east side of the Cascades to North Idaho.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight in these areas, offering little relief from some of the oppressive daytime high temperatures. In addition to the heat, wildfire smoke in the region will drop air quality to unhealthy levels. That means for many, it will be difficult to cool homes and the heat will take a compounded effect on many.